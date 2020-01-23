INDEPENDANT.CO.UK

‘The burden to act … is a challenge to our moral imagination,’ former vice-president says

Al Gore has urged governments and the global elite to take stronger action in tackling the climate crisis, comparing it to some of the greatest military actions in history – and the 9/11 terror attacks. The former US vice president made the comparisons during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which was attended by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, Prince Charles, and Donald Trump. He said: “The burden to act on the shoulders of the generation of the people alive today is a challenge to our moral imagination. “This is Thermopylae. This is Agincourt. This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is Dunkirk. This is 9/11. We have to rise to this occasion.”

READ MORE AT THE INDEPENDANT.CO.UK