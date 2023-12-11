Al Gore: Any Messaging Opposing My View is a ‘Threat to Democracy’

AL GORE – At COP28.



Listen carefully. He says Democracy is under threat because citizens are no longer all getting the same print news (propaganda)



Algorithms (that governments can’t control) are threatening democracy.



It's like he thinks we are stupid or insane … oh

‘The only echo chamber that should be allowed to exist is his own rabbit hole’This appears to be one of those times when everyone knows what’s going on – massive and total censorship campaigns across America against anything that disagrees with the government’s ideology – but no one actually says it out loudUntil Al Gore.He’s now on record confessing that he wants only his messaging allowed.He claims that allowing people to have access to information that is in conflict with mainstream ideologies is a threat to democracy.He said social media, which carries those very opposition messages, have “disrupted the balances that used to exist that made representative democracy work much better.”Gore is demanding a “shared base of knowledge that serves as a basis for reasoning together collectively.”He insists it’s “an abuse” of the “public forum” for people to have that information, and it causes people to be “sucked into echo chambers.”

