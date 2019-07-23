WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Democrats and liberals in the news media have found a sudden nuance when defining “sexual misconduct,” though the concept was conveniently a lot more clear-cut when a Supreme Court seat was on the line just 10 months ago.

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer published a lengthy article Monday that all but clears disgraced former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of the multiple accusations of sexual assault he faced in 2017, which ultimately led to his resignation from the Senate.

Mayer offers a sympathetic ear to Franken, who believes he was wrongly shafted. She gets testimonials from Senate Democrats who have since come to regret their initial demand that Franken resign. And she casts doubt on the allegation that started Franken’s pursuit because the victim, Leeann Tweeden, may have misremembered insignificant details about the time Franken forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts while she was unconscious.