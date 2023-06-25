An airport worker who was contracted to Delta was killed after being sucked into an engine on the tarmac of San Antonio International Airport.

Emergency services responded to the incident at around 10.25pm on Friday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the airline ground crew member died after they went into the engine of a Delta Airlines aircraft. The agency described the worker as being ‘ingested’ into the engine.

The plane had just arrived from Los Angeles and was taxying to a gate at the time of the accident.

Delta Flight 1111 had just one engine on at the time when the worker, who is yet to be identified, was sucked in and killed.

