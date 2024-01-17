Airport employee leaps over counter, fights managers and swings chair after she’s fired: ‘Give me my stuff!’

ATLANTA, GA.- Altercation recorded on video involving a manager and an employee at Harvest & Grounds near Terminal D in the airport. pic.twitter.com/EaI4znfaaE — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 16, 2024

Caffeine-fueled rage! A fired Atlanta Airport coffee shop employee was caught on video attacking two of her former managers, picking up a chair and screaming at them as she stormed off before police showed up during a viral moment over the weekend.Shacoria Elly, a former barista at Harvest & Grounds inside Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, had gotten angry during an argument she had with a co-worker about espresso shots shortly before noon Jan. 13, according to a police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.As the video begins, Elly could be heard screaming for her stuff to be returned while some of the store’s items, including a fruit cup, are spilled on the floor.“Give me my stuff!” she yells.One of the store’s managers, wearing a red polo shirt, pushes her away from the counter, according to a video shared with the X account Clown World.The irate woman tries for a second time to get behind the counter but is again blocked by the two managers before she starts flailing her arms at the second, much taller man, as two other workers stand behind the counter.

