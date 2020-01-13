NY POST

Authorities took a man into custody after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and attempted to storm the plane’s cockpit last week. A fellow passenger on the flight described the Jan. 9 incident to news outlets, saying that the plane was about to land when the suspect headed towards the cockpit in a “full sprint.” A flight attendant and six law enforcement agents were injured in the ensuing scuffle. Matthew Dingley was taken into custody after his flight United Express flight from Dulles International Airport landed at Newark, NBC New York reports. He reportedly began acting erratically during the flight and stormed the cockpit as the plane neared its destination.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST