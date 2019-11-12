FOX 5:

Boston resident Rachel Valerio thought her $90-a-night Airbnb apartment in Manhattan was a good deal until she realized she had booked an apartment in a New York City Housing Authority complex.

The apartment was reportedly highly rated on Airbnb in Chelsea.

Valerio told the Times that it smelled like gas and there was a roach trap next to the bed.

On the plus side, the apartment in the Housing Authority’s Fulton Houses was next door to the High Line and Chelsea Market.

Valerio saw the letters N-Y-C-H-A in the lobby. Not knowing what they stood for, she did an internet search and was shocked to discover that they stood for the maligned public housing agency.