THE SUN:

A HOTEL owner allegedly took more than 2,000 videos and images of guests naked and having sex on a hidden camera.

The device was found inside one of the rooms of Airbnb host A Jay Allee’s secluded Texas cabin and was apparently made to look like a power adapter for a router, police said.

The 54-year-old faces 15 counts of invasive visual recording after lawsuits accused him of invasion of privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

His lawyer says he’s innocent of all the charges, KSAT reported.

The camera, which cost less than $130, was found by a couple staying at the retreat, located in Comfort, in July last year.

