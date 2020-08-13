The U.S. Sun:

AN AIR Force helicopter flying over Virginia was shot in a harrowing incident that left a crewman injured and required the chopper to make an emergency landing.

The FBI is investigating the attack on Monday involving a UH-1N Huey, which was assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The agency “dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby,” the FBI Washington Field Office told McClatchy.

Officials at Manassas Regional Airport said they received a call at 12:20pm altering them that a military helicopter was inbound and that paramedics were on the way.

The injured crew member was taken treated at a hospital and released.

The chopper remained at the airport as an investigation was launched.

“The Office of Special Investigations is fully engaged with our FBI colleagues on this incident,” Joint Base Andrews said.

“OSI take threats to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at the moment.”

