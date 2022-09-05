A United States Air Force division, U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), whose duty it is to confront China in a moment of crisis, has gone woke, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Specifically, the division has banished the use of gender pronouns on any official documents, justifying their decision by claiming that it will make our military function more efficiently and improve its “lethality.”

“In accordance with the Diverse PACAF priority, ‘We must embrace, promote and unleash the potential of diversity and inclusion,’” said an email sent to senior officers at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam last May.

Aside from renewing its commitment to the innovative new military standards of diversity and inclusion, officers were instructed not ever to say anything that could hurt anybody’s feelings.

“Do not use pronouns, age, race, etc.” the email said.

“Competition against near-peer adversaries requires a united focus from the command, the joint team, and our international partners,” it continued. “Welcoming and employing varied perspectives from a foundation of mutual respect will improve our interoperability, efficiency, creativity, and lethality.”

The new ideology is intended to make things nicer and fairer, especially in military drills.

The policy, according to an Air Force spokesperson, was “intended to eliminate any information that could identify the nominee’s name, gender, age, or race so that all members had a fair and equal chance at winning.”

