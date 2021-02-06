Air Force Times:

A man gained unauthorized access to the flightline at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Maryland, Thursday and entered a C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing. It was not immediately clear which model of C-40 it was. Here, a new C-40C airplane arrives at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., in 2007. (Tech. Sgt. Dan Oliver/Air Force)

In the wake of an intruder gaining unauthorized access and entering a jet at Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force will review security practices around the world, officials said Friday afternoon.

“Everyone is taking this very seriously,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “The acting secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force chief of staff are going to order the Air Force Inspector General to fully investigate this.”

The Air Force IG investigation will also include installations worldwide, said Kirby.

“It is not just limited to Andrews,” he said.

The Air Force will “launch a comprehensive review of installation security and trends,” Ann Stefanek, a spokeswoman, told Military Times. “Once complete, we will publicly share the results of the investigation into the breach at Joint Base Andrews. We are still gathering information and facts, but we can assure you, installation security is of critical importance to the Department of the Air Force.”

The incident took place Thursday. A man gained unauthorized access to the flightline at JBA and entered a C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, according to a media release. Joint Base Andrews Security Forces responded, detained and interviewed the individual, according to a media release. U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations assisted with the interview.

The man was identified as Joseph Armstrong, who was wanted on a charge of failure to appear on a larceny charge, Maj. Tara Johnson, director of administration for Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, told Military Times. Prince George’s County jail records indicate he is 36 years old.

“He was booked by OSI and given a federal summons for trespassing. He was turned over to local law enforcement, given that he had two outstanding warrants,” according to the release.

Armstrong, who was not named in the release, was unarmed and did not harm any personnel and there is no indication that the individual has any links to extremist groups.

“The security of our installation is paramount,” said Col. Roy Oberhaus, the vice wing commander of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, said in the release. “This was a serious breach of security and Joint Base Andrews is investigating the incident to determine how this happened so it doesn’t happen again.

