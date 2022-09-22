No more letters home to Mom.

Air Force cadets are being told to address people in ways that “include all genders” — dropping the use of “boyfriend or girlfriend” and even “mom and dad.”

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) training at the Air Force Academy in Colorado includes instruction on how to “use inclusive language,” according to documents shared by Fox News Digital.

“Use words that include all genders,” the training material tells cadets, warning them to “ask” people what they “call themselves” rather than assuming.

Instead of saying “you guys,” cadets are told to use gender-neutral terms like “team,” “squaddies,” “folks” and even “y’all.”

READ MORE