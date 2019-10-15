The Washington Examiner:

Employees aboard Air Canada flights will no longer greet guests by referring to them as “ladies and gentlemen” or “mesdames et messieurs,” which has been typical protocol for years, in an effort to be conscious of gender fluidity.

Flight attendants and other staff will not use the language in boarding announcements, and the company instead plans to replace the standard greetings with neutral words, such as “everybody” or “tout le monde.”

“We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender,” a media spokesperson for the company said, also noting that Air Canada was named one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for 2019. “We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us.”