OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will attend the secretive Bilderberg Meeting, an annual gathering of over 100 political and corporate leaders from Europe and North America, which has announced AI as a key item on its agenda this year.

Altman isn’t the only Big Tech figure in attendance. Other participants include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will also attend. As noted in a congressional hearing last week, CISA played a key role as a source of government pressure in the Big Tech censorship regime that harmed President Trump’s chances in the 2020 election.

The meeting will take place from 18 to 21 May in Lisbon, Portugal. The list of items up for discussion, published by Bilderberg here, is as follows:

A.I.

Banking system

China

Energy transition

Europe

Fiscal challenges

India

Industrial policy and trade

NATO

Russia

Transnational threats

Ukraine

U.S. leadership

