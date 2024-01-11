AI Threatens to Crush News Organizations. Lawmakers Signal Change Is Ahead

Media outlets are calling foul play over AI companies using their content to build chatbots. They may find friends in the Senate.

More than a decade ago, the normalization of tech companies carrying content created by news organizations without directly paying them — cannibalizing readership and ad revenue — precipitated the decline of the media industry. With the rise of generative artificial intelligence, those same firms threaten to further tilt the balance of power between Big Tech and news.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee referenced their failure to adopt legislation that would’ve barred the exploitation of content by Big Tech in backing proposals that would require AI companies to strike licensing deals with news organizations.

