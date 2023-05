Nearly half of all activity online is the work of automated ‘bots’ rather than humans, a new study has claimed.

Apparently the proportion of human activity online is at its lowest level in eight years, with AI-powered bots rapidly ‘taking over the Internet’ with spam and cybercrime.

The cybersecurity wizards at Imperva claim that 2022 saw a huge increase in this kind of activity online, with 47.4% of all internet traffic coming from bots rather than humans.

