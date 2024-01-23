AI Leaders Tell Globalist Davos Crowd that ‘Artificial General Intelligence’ Will Be ‘Better than Humans’

Top executives from major AI organizations including OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Cohere gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the imminent approach of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and its potential impacts. One CEO explained that AGI will be “better than humans at pretty much whatever humans can do.”

CNBC reports that at the globalist Davos summit, a gathering of AI leaders from esteemed labs like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Cohere initiated a significant dialogue on the advent of AGI. This form of AI, equating to or surpassing human intellect, is a source of both enthusiasm and concern within the AI community​.

