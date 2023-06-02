A US attack drone controlled by artificial intelligence turned against its human operator during a flight simulation in an attempt to kill them because it did not like its new orders, a top Air Force official has revealed.

The military had reprogrammed the drone not to kill the people who could override its mission, but the AI system fired on the communications tower relaying the order, drawing eerie comparisons to The Terminator.

The Terminator film series sees machines turn on their creators in an all-out war.

Colonel Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton, the force’s chief of AI test and operations, said it showed how AI could develop by ‘highly unexpected strategies to achieve its goal’ and should not be relied on too much.

READ MORE