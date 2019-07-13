WTOP

D.C. police addressed immigrants in their languages ahead of ICE raids.

Immigration attorneys and activists all over the country are preparing for the impending raids from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reported to begin this Sunday.

The report from The New York Times renewed anxiety in the undocumented community, especially for those living in the 10 American cities said to be the focus of the raids — one of which is Baltimore.

One of the major questions is the extent to which local police forces will cooperate with ICE to detain undocumented immigrants. On Friday, D.C. police released a video articulating their position — in eight languages.