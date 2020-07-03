Heavy.com:

Nachum Gross, 72, is the south Florida man accused of aggravated battery after police said he pushed another man, identified as Gerald Steiglitz, 86, out of a condo elevator. Gross’ attorney has said his client was protecting himself and his wife against the coronavirus. The condominium currently allows only two people on elevators at a time in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Steiglitz stumbled into a table and bruised his thigh, according to a police report obtained by CBS Miami. Inmate records show Gross turned himself in to Miami Beach police on June 2 after the charge was announced.

