A DOCTOR who is the father of a baby boy at 83 years old says he lives each day knowing he won’t get to see his son grow up. Nutrition expert Alberto Cormillot says he does what he can now to give the tot as many memories as possible.

His wife, Estefania Pasquini, 35, became pregnant with the tot after fertility treatment. Despite Dr Cormillot’s age, he says he is actively involved in raising his son, Emilio. He said: “I’m aware that life is not infinite. That little guy’s here and I’m going to accompany him until a certain moment. “Until that happens I plan to enjoy every day to the fullest and make plans that are more short-term, which means I enjoy every day as fully as I can.” He tries to make their time together as enjoyable as possible to leave his son with memories he can hold on to for life. Thinking about the future, Dr Cormillot constantly leaves audio messages for his son to discover in the future. He said: “That means that although he still really is a baby, he has a phone number with WhatsApp in which I record audio and send him videos. “I don’t over-dramatise things, I just record the reality of life.”

