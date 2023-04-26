Many social media users are calling for a boycott of the makeup company Maybelline due to its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney last month.

Mulvaney, a transgender who is also at the center of the Bud Light boycott, posted a video on March 13 of himself applying make-up, stating he was “[g]etting glam” with the hashtag “#Maybellinepartner.”

The video centered around his 365th day “of being a girl.”

Maybelline reposted the clip to its Instagram account on March 15, writing, “Maybelline Glam all day, every day!”

“So proud to be part of @dylanmulvaney’s incredible journey as she celebrated 365 days of being a girl on Monday Thanks for letting us be part of your special day LOVE YA!” the post added.

The video has gained substantial attention on social media in recent days, with many stating they would boycott Maybelline. The hashtag #boycottmaybelline trended for a time on Tuesday, the Daily Wire noted.

