Miranda Devine

Only a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a radical ideologue hellbent on targeting President Biden’s political foes. He is injecting himself into the front lines of every culture war, from pregnant “people” to school board meetings. But Garland’s ominous memo last week directing the FBI to investigate parents as domestic terror threats was a big mistake. He cited no evidence for what he claims is a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school boards. His memo was a shocking abuse of his office on behalf of left-wing activists who have been using schools as brainwashing factories for future social justice warriors. It was designed to intimidate parents and stop them advocating for their children. For all his awesome power, Garland has met a force greater than his weaponized Department of Justice: the love of parents for their children. “Nobody gets between a mama bear and her cub,” says Asra Nomani, a mom and the vice president of investigations and strategy at Parents Defending Education. “We are not intimidated or afraid … You are criminalizing parenting, and you owe the people of America a swift apology.” It took only five days for Garland to issue his memo after an outfit named the National School Boards Association wrote an inflammatory letter to Biden accusing parents of a “form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” If only Biden could act so swiftly when it came to real national security threats like the one at the southern border.

