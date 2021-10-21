What’s it worth?

Attorney General Merrick Garland was pressed Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate the art sales of President Biden’s scandal-scarred son Hunter — whose novice works are set to be sold for upward of $500,000.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) began his line of questioning in a House Judiciary Committee hearing by showing two pieces of artwork from Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, listed or sold at Christie’s for $700,000 and $500,000, respectively. Immediately after, he showed a third painting.

“You may recognize this painting is a Hunter Biden. The Hunter Biden painting sold for $500,000,” Buck said, noting that the president’s son lacks an artistic background and was unable to find a gallery to list his artwork before 2020.

“And what happened in 2020 that changed all that, is that his dad became president of the United States. Now a single piece of art from Hunter Biden sells for more than the average American home.”

