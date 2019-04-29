THE DAILY CALLER:

Attorney General William Barr might cancel his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday over disagreements with Democrats regarding the proposed format for the highly anticipated hearing.

Democrats, led by New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, proposed allowing committee staffers to ask Barr about their concerns during a second round of questioning at Thursday’s hearing, according to CNN. Nadler also wants to be able to question Barr in a closed session about the redacted parts of the Mueller report.

But Barr reportedly opposes that format, saying he should only face questioning from members of Congress in a public hearing. Staffers typically do not ask questions of witnesses during public hearings.

Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Both hearings are expected to focus on the special counsel’s Russia report.