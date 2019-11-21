CNN:

Navy officials are expected to notify Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher on Wednesday that they are launching an administrative review of his fitness to continue to serve as a SEAL, days after President Donald Trump reversed Gallagher’s demotion for posing for a photo with a casualty.

The review could lead to Gallagher’s expulsion from the elite warfare community, according to an administration official directly familiar with the matter.

This review comes days after Trump ignored military advice on November 15 to order Gallagher’s rank restored and issue full pardons to two other service members, all of whom had been involved with potential war crimes.

Before the President acted, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other senior military leaders had warned Trump that his intervention could damage the integrity of the military judicial system, the ability of military leaders to ensure good order and discipline and the confidence of US allies and partners who host US troops.