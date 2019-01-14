TIMES OF ISRAEL

PM says Damascus airport attack shows how determined Israel is to keep Iran from establishing a military foothold on Syrian territory After confirming that Israel bombed an Iranian weapons depot in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that the Jewish state will strike even harder if it proves necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a military foothold in Syria. Netanyahu made the remarks as he toured areas in the Upper Galilee to review the end of an Israel Defense Forces operation aimed at locating and destroying tunnels dug under the border from Lebanon. Israel says the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group intended to use the tunnels for a massive assault on the country.

