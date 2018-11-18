BREITBART

After a strenuous recount process that ended Thursday, Democrat Andrew Gillum has thrown in the towel and conceded the Florida governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis, making DeSantis Florida’s governor-elect. DeSantis defeated Gillum by 33,683 votes, or 0.41 percentage points. Gillum, who withdrew his Nov. 6th concession to DeSantis once the election went to an automatic recount, released an official statement on Facebook saying, “We said we would fight until the last vote is counted. We are now closing out the hand recount phase in two of the statewide races.”

