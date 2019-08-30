SBS NEWS:

Women applying to study engineering and information technology at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) next year will receive 10 more entry points than their male counterparts, in what the university believes is a first of its kind bid to remedy the under-enrollment of women in these fields.

According to Engineers Australia, women represent approximately 18.9 per cent of engineering graduates, which appears to translate into an under-representation in the workforce, with women making up just 13 per cent of the industry.

“In order to step-change gender diversity in these professions, the gender mix at undergraduate entry-level needs to change,” director of UTS Women in Engineering and IT Arti Agarwal said.

Civil engineer and Victorian general manager of Engineers Australia Alesha Printz, 40, told SBS News she believed the move would send a strong message to young women that they were welcome in the field.