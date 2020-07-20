EducationBlogit.com:

To the shock of many NY Democrats, a Republican won a congressional seat by a large margin. Chris Jacobs beat Nate McMurray for the NY-27 congressional special election by 69%-30%. That huge difference was enough for Jacobs to declare victory.

But Democrat McMurray is refusing to admit defeat, demanding that absentee ballots be counted: Although absentee ballots won’t begin to be calculated for another week at the earliest, Republican Chris Jacobs declared victory over Democrat Nate McMurray in the NY-27 congressional special election… McMurray released a statement shortly after midnight saying that he would not be conceding until the absentee ballots were counted.

Some suggest this is an omen of things to come. Democrats might refuse to concede in November, without a recount or use of mail-in ballots—even ballots that come in past the deadline.

President Trump has warned that mail-in ballots might be used to commit voter fraud in the election.

What is most telling is the large margin this Republican won by. It wasn’t a “squeaker” by any measure. This might be a bigger sign of things to come, as Americans across the country are growing mistrustful and resentful toward the Democratic Party.

McMurray’s unwillingness to concede, in the face of a clear Republican victory, suggests the Democrat is unwilling to accept the results of a fair and open election. He seems to be doing exactly what Democrats are worried Trump might do. Instead of acknowledging his loss, he appears to be clawing at straws. He will not concede without kicking and screaming.

