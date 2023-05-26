After Cooperating With Feds at Twitter, Jack Dorsey Invokes JFK Call to Destroy CIA, FBI, NSA

Despite Twitter’s widely documented cooperation with the security deep state and its cutouts in the NGO-media complex during his tenure as Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey is now dropping JFK quotes attacking the FBI, CIA, and NSA. “Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds,” said Dorsey on Twitter, echoing a quote from President John F. Kennedy, who famously called for the CIA to meet the same fate. As if to underscore the point, Dorsey also tweeted a link to a portrait of JFK. Users on Twitter were quick to point out that Dorsey’s inveighing against the alphabet agencies comes a little late in the day, given that the security state — particularly the FBI — was allowed enormous influence over Twitter policy while Dorsey was CEO.

