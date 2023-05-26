Breitbart

Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds. https://t.co/mDRYX1LFld — jack (@jack) May 24, 2023

Despite Twitter’s widely documented cooperation with the security deep state and its cutouts in the NGO-media complex during his tenure as Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey is now dropping JFK quotes attacking the FBI, CIA, and NSA. “Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds,” said Dorsey on Twitter, echoing a quote from President John F. Kennedy, who famously called for the CIA to meet the same fate. As if to underscore the point, Dorsey also tweeted a link to a portrait of JFK. Users on Twitter were quick to point out that Dorsey’s inveighing against the alphabet agencies comes a little late in the day, given that the security state — particularly the FBI — was allowed enormous influence over Twitter policy while Dorsey was CEO.

