A contingent of the Black Voices for Trump coalition joined forces with Scott Presler to clean up Milwaukee and Kenosha, ravaged by destructive riots.

There’s a social media influencer out there working tirelessly to help change the media narrative. His name is Scott Presler, and he’s been working on cleaning up Democrat-controlled cities after riots and destruction.

His voice just got more powerful.

The coalition, whose mission is to encourage Black Americans to support the President, worked with Presler in Milwaukee for most of the day on Saturday.

Presler announced on his facebook page, that they completed their cleanup work in the city on Saturday afternoon, by approximately 4:00pm. He cheerfully reported that Milwaukeeans were very appreciative of their efforts, and the overall atmosphere was positive as they worked on removing a tremendous amount of trash.

On Saturday evening Presler and his group of volunteers (BVT included) arrived in Kenosha, spoke with some business owners, and proceeded to clean up there as well. They turned in to rest late on Saturday night.

