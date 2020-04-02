Fox News

Within hours of President Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China on Jan. 31, top Democrats and media figures immediately derided the move as unnecessary and xenophobic — and they are now beating a hasty retreat from that position as the coronavirus continues to ravage the economy and cause scores of deaths. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden led the way, quickly attacking what he called Trump’s “record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering” after the travel restrictions were announced, and arguing that Trump “is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.” Biden, on Wednesday, didn’t criticize the travel ban in any way, and instead accused Trump of “downplaying” the virus early on in remarks to Fox News.

