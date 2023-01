When an Israeli official visited Jewish holy sites in the capital of the Jewish nation of Israel for a few minutes, the United Nations treated it as a borderline act of war against the Palestinians.

But when a Palestinian terrorist killed seven and wounded at least three more (including a child) in a Jan. 27 shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem (on Holocaust Remembrance Day, no less), the UN issued an extremely short press release that seemed more an act of necessity than an act of sympathy.

