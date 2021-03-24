The Federalist:

While Systemically Discriminating Against Them In Schools

While the left virtue-signals about Asian discrimination, it has categorically discriminated against Asian Americans for decades through affirmative action policies.

Last Tuesday, eight people were murdered in three Atlanta-area spas, and six of the victims were Asian females. Although authorities say it is premature to determine a racial motive and the current evidence indicates the 21-year-old white male perpetrator was motivated by sexual addiction, legacy media immediately took to speculating about a racial motivation.

The New York Times acknowledged “it was not clear whether there was a racial motivation” then took to describing Asian-American hate incidents, citing the organization Stop AAPI Hate funded by the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University.

CNN employed a comparable doublespeak. “Investigators said it was too early to say whether the crime was racially motivated, and instead pointed to the suspect’s claim of a potential sex addiction,” says a CNN report on the incident. But the same article described anti-Asian sentiments in U.S. history and referenced Stop AAPI Hate’s claims about hate crimes. The article also cites the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

A few days after the shooting, ABC backed the ill-supported narrative. It cited The Page Act of 1875 — a bill to restrict Chinese women from emigrating to the United States — and described anti-Asian discrimination in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Philippine-American War. Where is the correlation?

Left-wing activists and politicians have also heralded the speculative rallying cry. On Monday, hundreds of #StopAsianHate supporters protested in Atlanta. Democratic Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff spoke, as did others like state Rep. Bee Nguyen — the first Asian-American Democratic to hold office in the state.

“We stand resiliently in defiance of hatred and murder,” Ossoff said. “This is Georgia. This is love. This is compassion. This is the best of us and this is what defines the people of our state and our nation, not those who kill or scapegoat or engage in racism or hate speech or hate crimes.“

