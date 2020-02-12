NY POST

Five years after the city Department of Education started looking into charges that a handful of Orthodox yeshivas aren’t even trying to teach basic math and English, as state law requires, it’s back to Square One. Blame Mayor Bill de Blasio for the early delays, as his DOE plainly slow-walked its investigation. And then City Hall in 2017 agreed to bury DOE’s report for a year as part of a deal to get the state Senate to OK renewed mayoral control of city schools. But the State Education Department bungled the next step. To enact a new state law that gave it clear authority to ensure all schools are meeting minimum standards, it issued regulations that demanded every non-public school to justify its curriculum and hiring.

