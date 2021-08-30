Daytona Beach News-Journal:

Marc Bernier, a talk radio host in Daytona Beach for 30 years, died after a three-week battle with COVID-19, WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announced on Twitter Saturday night.

Bernier, 65, of Ormond Beach, has been remembered in recent days as a conservative who sought out and aired others’ points of view while airing a morning comment, three-hour afternoon show, weekend shows and specials, such as remote town halls and political debates. He interviewed countless governors, senators, mayors, sheriffs, journalists, historians and authors.

He also was an outspoken opponent of vaccinations.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, a longtime guest on Marc Bernier’s WNDB radio show, said a representative of the station confirmed to him that Bernier died Saturday night sometime after 6 p.m.

“I’m numb,” Chitwood said. “To me, this is a death in the family.”

Chitwood said he had appeared regularly on Bernier’s show for the last 15 years, first as Daytona Beach police chief and then as sheriff. He said the two didn’t always agree on everything, but that never got in the way of their friendship.

“We had the ability to do that give and take,” Chitwood said. “You don’t have to agree with everything a person says for them to be your friend. I don’t think a lot of people get that.”

He added that every conversation with Bernier “started with how our kids are doing.”

Jim Rose, a retired attorney who hosted his own weekly show on WNDB for 15 years and was an occasional guest on Bernier’s “Volusianaries” segment, recalled Bernier as a good interviewer who made guests feel at ease.

