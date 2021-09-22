After 1.5 million arrests, Mayorkas says border is ‘secure’

NY Post

Border officials have apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal immigrants at the southern border through the 2021 fiscal year — more than the population of at least 10 states, a congressman noted Wednesday in a hearing over the spiraling crisis. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas continued to defend the administration’s handling of the influx of migrants on Wednesday during a virtual hearing with the Homeland Security Committee focused on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 20 Years After 9/11,” despite the number of apprehensions steadily growing almost every month since October 2020. During the hearing, Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) pointed to apprehension data from US Customs and Border Protection that showed the steady increase and compared the numbers to several states’ total populations.

