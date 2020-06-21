Sputnik News:

While some social media users criticized the magazine for using such imagery on its cover, there were also those who seemed impressed that they were not afraid to “express their opinion”.

Czech magazine Reflex has apparently managed to cause a stir due to the imagery featured on the cover of one of its recent issues.

The cover in question bears the image of infamous WWII Nazi Germany leader Afolf Hitler, albeit with darkened skin, sporting an afro and wearing a golden chain necklace.

The picture was accompanied by a “Black Lives Matter” title-slogan and a caption that inquired whether “we will kneel before all the criminals” who wanted to improve their lot – a likely reference to the ongoing riots and looting that erupted in the United States after the death of George Floyd, with similar protests later rocking Europe as well.

