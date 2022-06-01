NEW YORK POST:

The African journalist who interrupted Jen Psaki’s final White House press briefing earlier this month says the financial processing company Stripe is cutting off his publication’s income.

Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba provided The Post with copies of messages informing him that his website’s offer of a “lifetime” subscription — for $1,490 — violated Stripe company policies and therefore he’d have to start from scratch with another payment processor.

“Hi Simon, We’re writing to inform you that we have determined your business, todaynewsafrica.com … is in violation of the Stripe Services Agreement. Specifically, we are unable to accept payments for subscriptions over a year or extended warranties, as mentioned on our Restricted Businesses list,” reads a Sunday email signed by “The Stripe Team.”

