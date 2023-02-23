Gateway Pundit

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

A Tanzanian fashion designer recently took to Twitter and accused Biden’s former deputy nuclear waste official Sam Brinton of taking and wearing her clothes. Fashion designer Asyakhamsin who hails from Tanzania but is now based in Houston, Texas tweeted “I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on Fox News about Sam Brinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfits which was in the lost bag on 2018.” She would proceed to tweet out a photo of her in the red dress she designed and then tweet out a photo of a Brinton wearing the same outfit.

Read More