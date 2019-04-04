African Catholic cardinal brands mass migration ‘a new form of SLAVERY’ and warns ‘the West will disappear, invaded by foreigners’ if it continues

DAILY MAIL:

An African cardinal has branded mass migration a ‘new form of slavery’.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, touted by many to succeed Pope Francis as the next pontiff, said in a new interview with French publication Valeurs Actuelles that the Church should oppose migration.

‘It is a false exegesis to use the Word of God to promote migration. God never wanted these rifts,’ Cardinal Robert Sarah said.

