DAILY MAIL:
An African cardinal has branded mass migration a ‘new form of slavery’.
Cardinal Robert Sarah, touted by many to succeed Pope Francis as the next pontiff, said in a new interview with French publication Valeurs Actuelles that the Church should oppose migration.
‘It is a false exegesis to use the Word of God to promote migration. God never wanted these rifts,’ Cardinal Robert Sarah said.
