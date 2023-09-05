Africa Climate Summit Hears Calls for Carbon Tax on World’s Richest Nations

Economic success must have a price and a global tax on carbon emissions can help redress Africa’s chronically low Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rates, Kenya’s President William Ruto declared Tuesday as the first Africa Climate Summit began.

He pointed to “climate change” driven by successful, dynamic economies in Europe, North America and Asia, as a drain on Africa’s economic progress and it’s time to have a global conversation about a carbon tax on the world’s richest nations.

“Those who produce the garbage refuse to pay their bills,” Ruto said, according to AP, echoing others who have also called for carbon tax impositions.

The African continent of more than 1.3 billion people is losing five percent to 15 percent of its GDP growth every year to the widespread impacts of climate change, according to Ruto.

The summit’s opening speeches included clear calls to reform the global financial structures that have left African nations claiming they pay five times more to borrow money than others, worsening the debt crisis for many.

Africa has more than 30 of the world’s most indebted countries, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for the environment, Soipan Tuya, said.

