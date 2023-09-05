AFL-CIO Leader Backs Biden’s Wage-Cutting Migration Drive

The top leaders of U.S. labor unions expect to recruit President Joe Biden’s migrants and give Democrats the political power to force economic concessions from CEOs and investors.

Public concern about mass migration is not a pocketbook problem but is a “culture wars” distraction created by billionaires, said Liz Shuler, the president of the AFL–CIO.

She spoke in an August 29 address shortly before Labor Day:

For generations now, the richest people and companies in this country have divided us—along the lines of race, of gender, of sexual orientation, of immigration status. Even worse, they convinced us to divide ourselves. While we fought the culture wars with each other … they made off with billions of dollars that our hard work created.

“An [legal or illegal] immigrant does not stand between you and a good job — a billionaire does,” Shuler insisted, despite the reality that business interests favor worker-replacement migration, and despite her promise to push “culture wars” issues, such as abortion and library books.

Shuler did not use her speech to oppose the White House’s policy of bussing more cheap and compliant foreign workers into U.S. jobs, even though nearly all prior AFL-CIO leaders opposed migration expansions.

