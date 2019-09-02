MAILONLINE

Jawed Santani, 20, appeared at a two-day hearing in heavily fortified courtroom

Was in Amsterdam, where he faces attempted murder charges for 2018 attack

‘I came to the Netherlands to protect my prophet,’ Santani told the judges today

Two US tourists were injured in the attack inside the Dutch capital’s busy station

An Afghan man suspected of stabbing two American tourists last year at Amsterdam’s Central Station has told judges he travelled to the Netherlands ‘to protect the Prophet Mohammed’. Jawed Santani, 20, appeared at a two-day hearing in a heavily fortified courtroom in Amsterdam, where he faces two attempted murder charges with the aim of committing an act of terror. ‘I came to the Netherlands to protect my prophet,’ he told the judges in reference to the August 31 incident last year that sent midday commuters into a panic and left two severely injured victims.

