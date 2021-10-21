An Afghan male, reportedly brought to the United States by President Joe Biden’s massive resettlement operation out of Afghanistan, is accused of raping a teenage girl in Missoula, Montana.

Zabihullah Mohmand, a 19-year-old Afghan male, was arrested and charged with raping an 18-year-old woman in a Residence Inn Marriot hotel in Missoula on October 17. According to the woman, she met Mohmand at the hotel bar.

The Missoulian reports:

When Missoula police met with the woman, she reported meeting Mohmand and two other men she did not know, the documents said. They left the Badlander looking for a house party. When the group learned there wasn’t a party, Mohmand asked the woman to go back to his hotel room. She agreed, but made it clear she did not want anything to happen between them. When they arrived at Mohmand’s hotel room, she went to sleep. [Emphasis added] While telling police her story, she then began crying. She and Mohmand did have sex, she said, adding “(she) just couldn’t get him off me.” Mohmand wouldn’t let her leave, she told law enforcement. She also mentioned that another man was in the room during the assault. When she eventually left the room to get an Uber, Mohmand allegedly followed her out and tried to stop her from leaving. [Emphasis added] In cellphone correspondence with her friend, the woman reported being raped. Her neck had significant bruising and red marks, charging documents said. She told officers Mohmand had held her down on the bed by placing his hand around her neck with force. [Emphasis added]

