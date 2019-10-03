NEW YORK POST:

Several high-performing New York high schools are tweaking their admissions policies in a bid to increase diversity, the city Education Department said Wednesday.

Baruch, Lab and Repertory Company high schools in Manhattan will guarantee a portion of their seats to low-income students while Leon Goldstein High School in Brooklyn will prioritize students from under-represented zip codes.

City officials said the changes would help stymie a trend at some of the schools of declining numbers of low-income students. But the changes don’t appear likely to make big changes in schools’ racial or ethnic makeups.

The tweaks are part of a citywide pilot that allows schools and districts to experiment with admissions policies to diversify their enrollment. Ninety-one schools currently participate.