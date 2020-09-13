New York Post:

If you eat out, coronavirus could be on the menu.

People infected with COVID-19 around the US are twice as likely as people who are uninfected to have dined at a restaurant in the past two weeks, a new study has found.

Researchers questioned patients from 10 states about their recent activities — including whether they had gone to a bar, gym, salon or a house of worship — and they found a large number of the sick had eaten out.

“Adults with confirmed COVID-19 … were approximately twice as likely as were control-participants to have reported dining at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill,” wrote the researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other institutions.

The study did not reveal any major differences between those with and without the virus when it came to shopping, going to an office, a gym or a salon. There was also little difference for those who gathered with fewer than 10 people at a home, used public transportation or attended religious gatherings.

The study — which did not distinguish between those who dined indoors or outdoors — said that reports of COVID-19 exposures in restaurants “have been linked to air circulation.”

In addition, researchers found that 42 percent of those who tested positive reported close contact with at least one other person who had the illness, compared to only 14 percent of those with negative results.

In addition, masks made no difference to your probability of being positive versus negative. 71 percent of those with the virus and 74 percent of those without it reported always using some type of face covering in public.

