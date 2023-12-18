‘Adults in Charge’: Top Nine Degenerate Democrat Scandals Under Joe Biden

After Joe Biden was elected to the White House, Democrat pundits hailed the return of “adults in charge” in Washington.

However, since his election, there has been no shortage of scandals exposing Democrat degeneracy and perversion — including in the halls of power in D.C. and in the White House.

Here are the top most recent Democrat scandals under Joe Biden’s presidency:

Democrat Staffer Having Sex in the Senate

A graphic video emerged on December 15 of a Democrat staffer for Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) having anal sex with someone in a United States Senate hearing room in the U.S. Capitol, which is government property and American taxpayer funded. The video showed the staffer naked and on all fours on a table where senators conduct their business. He has since been fired.

Porn Web Cam Democrat Virginia Senate Candidate Susanna Gibson

In September, the Washington Post revealed that Susanna Gibson, a Democrat candidate for a Virginia Senate seat and a nurse practitioner, had performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience on a website called Chaturbate and encouraged viewers to request sex acts and pay them with tips. Some of the videos archived online were as recent as September 30, 2022. Gibson lost her race by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Baggy of Cocaine Found in the White House

In July, a baggy of cocaine was found inside the White House West Wing by a Secret Service agent. The Secret Service later claimed there was “insufficient DNA” present and that they could not identify the owner of the baggy. Fox News’s Jesse Watters later claimed documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed there were three vials of DNA from the investigation.

READ MORE