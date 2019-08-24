New York Post:

A man and woman in Louisiana were arrested after a kindergartner brought three bags of cocaine to a New Orleans-area school Tuesday, investigators said.

A teacher called a school resource officer after the 5-year-old student was seen holding a bag of white powder, later discovered to be cocaine. The officer found two additional bags of the drug, Slidell, La., police said in a Facebook post.

“Throughout the investigation, it was apparent the child had no knowledge about the drugs,” police said.

Detectives searched the child’s home and arrested Angelica Stanley, 23, and Ellis Cousin, 51, after more cocaine allegedly turned up inside.